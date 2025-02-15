Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 30,334 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

