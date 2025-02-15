Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 9,004 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
