Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in KT were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of KT by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

