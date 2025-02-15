Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.