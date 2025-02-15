Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
