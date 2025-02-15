NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of QQQI opened at $54.22 on Friday. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $858.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6241 per share. This is a boost from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
