NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQI opened at $54.22 on Friday. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $858.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6241 per share. This is a boost from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

Featured Stories

