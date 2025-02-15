Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.