Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.3% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 804,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $717,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.02. The stock has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

