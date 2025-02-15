Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.78, Zacks reports.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEUP opened at $4.94 on Friday. Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. The company was founded on December 23, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

