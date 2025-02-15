New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $184.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.