New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

