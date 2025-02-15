New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.94 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after purchasing an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after buying an additional 501,833 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $148,594,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $129,285,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after acquiring an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

