New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $166.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

