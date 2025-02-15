New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.78 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $25.93.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

