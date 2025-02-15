New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

