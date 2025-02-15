New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTU opened at $587.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $621.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

