New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.31. New World Development shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,055 shares trading hands.

New World Development Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

