New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $43,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,915,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after buying an additional 288,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.66.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.