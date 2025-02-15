New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,692 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Target worth $62,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Target by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.34.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa America cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

