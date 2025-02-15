Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

