Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

