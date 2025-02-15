Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,507,000 after buying an additional 2,373,066 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,820,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 351,669 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,535,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,398,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

