Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 57816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.22.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.