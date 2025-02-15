NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 514.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 831,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $204,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NEE stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

