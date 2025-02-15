Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,488 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $16,650.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 965,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,681.61. This trade represents a 0.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Price Performance

NYSE:NYC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.15. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.