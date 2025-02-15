Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, including NSR royalty in the Dumont nickel project located in Quebec; and in the Turnagain nickel project located in British Columbia.

