NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Increased by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.9% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $98,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $73.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.