Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 302,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 115,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nortec Minerals

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

