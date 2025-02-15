Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $19.15.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1535 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
