Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $19.15.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1535 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1,743.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $506,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 45.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 202.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,131,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

