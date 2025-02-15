Oak Root LLC Invests $3.34 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oak Root LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Oak Root LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

