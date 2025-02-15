Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OVBC opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 12.37%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

