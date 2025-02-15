OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 12871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,706.80. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $54,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,306,000 after acquiring an additional 135,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after acquiring an additional 120,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,531,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

