Onestream’s (OS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

OS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Onestream will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,709,787 shares of company stock valued at $231,177,930.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

