Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,809. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

