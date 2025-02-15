OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.53 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

