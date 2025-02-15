Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 227.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 25.0 %

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $1.85. 45,822,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,831.62. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.