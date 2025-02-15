Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Announces Earnings Results

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Pagaya Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,567. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 6.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,181 shares in the company, valued at $572,715. This trade represents a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 21,305 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $212,410.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,669.13. The trade was a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

