Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Papa Johns International stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $76.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Irth Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,883,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 85.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

