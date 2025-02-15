Patricia Nakache Sells 86,777 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,899.56. This trade represents a 25.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $76,207.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $226,613.10.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patricia Nakache sold 167,031 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $377,490.06.

On Thursday, January 16th, Patricia Nakache sold 195,337 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $441,461.62.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 625,498 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,219,721.10.

ThredUp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ThredUp

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ThredUp by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ThredUp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.