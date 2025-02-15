PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.80 and last traded at $76.03. Approximately 2,969,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,308,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

