Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.94 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.945 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 27.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.45.
Pennon Group Company Profile
