PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Karin Hirtler-Garvey Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) Director Karin Hirtler-Garvey purchased 500 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.27 per share, for a total transaction of $24,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,905. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PhenixFIN Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFX opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

PhenixFIN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a yield of 5.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFX. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

