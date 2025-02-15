Philip Titterton Sells 24,792 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,415.68. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after buying an additional 1,648,017 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TTM Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 515,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,312,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

