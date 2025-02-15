PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 86,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

