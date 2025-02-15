PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $207.32 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.9% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $207,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,693,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $818,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 209,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,273.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,142.91 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,283.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,341.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,368.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.