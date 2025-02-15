Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of MHI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 41,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,864. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
