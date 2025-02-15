Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 41,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,864. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 849,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 259,197 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 256,036 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

