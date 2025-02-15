Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Down 0.0 %

GNRC opened at $146.80 on Thursday. Generac has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.54.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,904,937.50. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Generac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.