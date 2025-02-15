Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,904,937.50. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Generac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
