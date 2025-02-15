Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 52.1% in January

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

