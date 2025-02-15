Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 52.1% in January

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Piraeus Financial Price Performance
Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.06.
About Piraeus Financial
