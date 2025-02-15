Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $97.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

