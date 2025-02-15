Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 420,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
