Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($5.50) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Portsmouth Square Trading Up 0.3 %

PRSI stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.25. Portsmouth Square has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

Portsmouth Square, Inc owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

